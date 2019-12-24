$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.34. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.81 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,443. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 64,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

