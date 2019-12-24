$0.31 EPS Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.78 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 3.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.48.

EPRT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,204. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

