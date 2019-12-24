$0.30 EPS Expected for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSBC shares. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Old Second Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Second Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of OSBC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 30,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.03. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 34.9% during the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 637,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 164,990 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,971,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 105,446 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.9% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 693,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 100,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,175,000 after buying an additional 69,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

