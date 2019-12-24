$0.20 EPS Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.17. Pan American Silver reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pan American Silver.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.25. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

PAAS traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.43. 4,164,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,681. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,586,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 400.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 21.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,805,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,595 shares during the period. Sloane Robinson LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $16,905,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,950,000 after purchasing an additional 538,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pan American Silver (PAAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.