$0.20 EPS Expected for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. Independence Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.69 million.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Compass Point downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 684.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRT traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. 89,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,333. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

