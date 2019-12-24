$0.14 EPS Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. ZIX reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

In other ZIX news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $376,635.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 288,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

ZIXI stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,825. The firm has a market cap of $390.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. ZIX has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

