$0.13 EPS Expected for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blackline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. Blackline reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackline will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blackline.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,941 shares of company stock worth $3,433,496. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 661.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackline during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Blackline by 183.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Blackline by 3,971.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackline by 64.4% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackline stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.49. 6,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,536. Blackline has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

