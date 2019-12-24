-$0.11 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.
On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPIX. ValuEngine lowered shares of ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.14.
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
