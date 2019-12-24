-$0.11 EPS Expected for ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPIX. ValuEngine lowered shares of ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 45.1% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth about $4,960,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. ESSA Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

