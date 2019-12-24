$0.06 EPS Expected for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings. Wipro also reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wipro.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 16.58%.

WIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wipro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the third quarter worth about $7,811,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Wipro by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,152,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

WIT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.81. 4,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. Wipro has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.