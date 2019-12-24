$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDSI. BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $6.60. 650,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $590.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.49.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, CEO Herm Cukier sold 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $262,304.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,842 shares in the company, valued at $510,422.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 2,206,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $13,325,707.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,284,967 shares of company stock valued at $38,331,499 in the last ninety days. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 605,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 240,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,019.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 169,757 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 294,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 512,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 19,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,860,000. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

