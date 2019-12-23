ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading 7.2% Higher This Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $899,394.00 and $58.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

