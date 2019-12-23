Zoomba Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded down 34.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Zoomba has a market capitalization of $3,623.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoomba coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Graviex and Cryptohub. In the last week, Zoomba has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00709188 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001266 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000729 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 24,703,253 coins and its circulating supply is 24,697,826 coins. The official website for Zoomba is zoombacoin.com . Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin

Buying and Selling Zoomba

Zoomba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoomba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zoomba using one of the exchanges listed above.

