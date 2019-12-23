Zero (ZER) Market Capitalization Hits $578,438.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0757 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $578,438.00 and $769.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00387551 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00072239 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00091217 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000486 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001315 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,725,454 coins and its circulating supply is 7,645,288 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.