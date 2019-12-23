Zel Price Hits $0.0368 on Top Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Zel has a market cap of $3.20 million and $5.65 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00388529 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00071978 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00091166 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002553 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 86,940,050 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

