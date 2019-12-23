Zacks: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sonoma Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.02. 6,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.27. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.70%. The company had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

