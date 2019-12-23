Zacks: First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Given $13.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $13.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Bank an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ FRBA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter. First Bank had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,263,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Bank by 23.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Bank by 740.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Bank by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

