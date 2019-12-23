Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Merus reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merus.

Several research firms recently commented on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of MRUS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,313. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $397.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.21. Merus has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in Merus in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merus by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Merus by 16.7% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

