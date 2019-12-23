Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.37. 2,029,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

