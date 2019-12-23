Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.80. William Lyon Homes reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. William Lyon Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 3.5% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,482,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,247,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,074,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 131,782 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at $13,292,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in William Lyon Homes by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLH traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 404,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,679. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.33.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

