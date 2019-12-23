Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.80. William Lyon Homes reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover William Lyon Homes.
William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 3.5% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,482,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,247,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,074,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 131,782 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at $13,292,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in William Lyon Homes by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WLH traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 404,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,679. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.33.
About William Lyon Homes
William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.
Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on William Lyon Homes (WLH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.