Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.07. OptimizeRx reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

OPRX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. 155,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70.

In other news, Director Gus D. Halas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 34.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 16.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 25.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.