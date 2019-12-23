Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) will report sales of $10.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the lowest is $10.90 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $10.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $41.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.60 million to $41.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $48.15 million, with estimates ranging from $46.60 million to $49.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Limestone Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, major shareholder Jennifer Elizabeth Porter sold 28,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $436,386.00. Also, major shareholder Jack Chester Jr. Porter sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $26,350.00. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMST traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.07. 6,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,902. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

