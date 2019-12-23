Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $161.58 Million

Brokerages expect 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report $161.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $162.20 million. 2U reported sales of $115.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $573.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $572.49 million to $573.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $737.75 million, with estimates ranging from $729.40 million to $750.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 35.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWOU. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on 2U from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 27.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in 2U by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in 2U by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in 2U by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

Shares of 2U stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. 2U has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 0.60.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

