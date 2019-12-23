Zacks: Analysts Expect WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Brokerages forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.73. WEC Energy Group reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 959.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,325. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $98.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average is $89.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

