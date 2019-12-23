Zacks: Analysts Expect US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce $239.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.70 million and the highest is $242.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $157.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $694.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $692.00 million to $696.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

ECOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of US Ecology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $56.99. 9,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,894. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $53.48 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $60.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in US Ecology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in US Ecology by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 83,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

See Also: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.