Zacks: Analysts Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.23. LHC Group reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHCG. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 130.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHCG stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,092. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.15. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $88.29 and a 52 week high of $136.94.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

