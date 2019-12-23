Zacks: Analysts Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.23. LHC Group reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LHCG. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 130.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHCG stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,092. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.15. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $88.29 and a 52 week high of $136.94.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.