Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Total SA (NYSE:TOT) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Total SA (NYSE:TOT) will report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Total’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Total reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Total will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $6.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Total.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

TOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,857. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. Total has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.606 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Total by 179.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Total by 170.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

