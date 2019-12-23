Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.00. Argo Group posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.37 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Argo Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.06.

ARGO stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.23. 222,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,627. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $78.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Argo Group by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Argo Group by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

