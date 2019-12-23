Zacks: Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $132.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.50) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Allakos an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.76. 537,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,639. Allakos has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $139.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of -1.11.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Allakos will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 972.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 346,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after buying an additional 314,284 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 680,204 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,077,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,955,000 after purchasing an additional 776,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

