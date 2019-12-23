XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) will post sales of $4.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.08 billion and the highest is $4.30 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $16.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $17.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $18.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

XPO stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.13. 564,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,978. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $21,261,303.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 552,900 shares of company stock worth $46,723,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 817.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 59,831 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 44.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

