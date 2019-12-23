XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Price Up 13.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $28.28 and last traded at $27.78, approximately 196,768 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 62,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Specifically, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $95,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 373,195 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $8,210,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOMA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.27.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter. XOMA had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XOMA Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in XOMA by 2,151.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

