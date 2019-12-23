WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) to Issue $0.08 — Dividend

WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0806 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

PLAT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.39. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. WisdomTree Modern Tech Platforms Fund has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $27.45.

