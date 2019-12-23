Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.68. Werner Enterprises reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $618.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Shares of WERN stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,532. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth $382,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

