Webchain Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Webchain has a market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. One Webchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, ChaoEX , STEX and Coinroom.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00645606 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003376 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001644 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001712 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

Webchain (WEB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . Webchain’s official website is webchain.network . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, ChaoEX , Coinroom, EscoDEX, STEX and RaisEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

