Volga Gas (LON:VGAS) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Volga Gas plc (LON:VGAS)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 34.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.45), 46,081 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6,230% from the average session volume of 728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.43).

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 million and a P/E ratio of 10.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.70.

Volga Gas Company Profile (LON:VGAS)

Volga Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil, gas, and condensate in the Volgograd and Saratov regions of Russia. It holds 100% interests in the Karpenskiy license covering an area of 4,180 square kilometers located in the Saratov region; Vostochny Makarovskoye (VM) license that covers an area of 17.8 square kilometers in the Volgograd region; Dobrinskoye license located near to its VM license; and Urozhainoye-2 license totaling an area of 354 square kilometers located to the north of its Karpenskiy license area.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Volga Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volga Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.