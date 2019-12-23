Virtus Health (ASX:VRT) Shares Down 4.6%

Virtus Health Ltd (ASX:VRT) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$4.53 ($3.21) and last traded at A$4.53 ($3.21), approximately 193,715 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 277,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.75 ($3.37).

The stock has a market cap of $364.17 million and a PE ratio of 12.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$4.28 and a 200-day moving average of A$4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.79.

About Virtus Health (ASX:VRT)

Virtus Health Limited provides various healthcare services in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Singapore. It provides fertility care and related specialized diagnostics, as well as day hospital services. The company offers in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services, including ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination, introcytoplasmic injection, GIFT, blastocyst culture, frozen embryo transfer, egg and semen freezing and storage, testicular biopsy, and support and counseling services, as well as donor egg, embryo, and sperm services.

