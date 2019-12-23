Viacoin (VIA) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $183,013.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Bittrex, Coinroom and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00557808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008271 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,161,217 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Upbit, Bittrex, OOOBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

