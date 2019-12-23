Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.15, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:UTRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.17% of Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

