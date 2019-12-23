Veros (VRS) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Veros has a total market capitalization of $59,928.00 and approximately $9,614.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veros has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Veros token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00182333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.01175731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025508 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00118271 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros launched on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,160,275 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

