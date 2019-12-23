Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Verasity has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $530,596.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024808 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025894 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003528 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001155 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.