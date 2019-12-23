Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.29 and last traded at $88.37, 42,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average session volume of 18,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 20.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

