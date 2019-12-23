Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37. Unisys has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $724.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.59.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Unisys had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $757.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.
About Unisys
Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.
