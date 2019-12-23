Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.13 ($30.39).

Get Uniper alerts:

UN01 stock opened at €29.88 ($34.74) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.14. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a fifty-two week high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.