Truegame Price Up 20% This Week (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 20% against the US dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $276,096.00 and approximately $36,977.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Truegame

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

