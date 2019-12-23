Trip.com Group’s (TCOM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $34.57 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

