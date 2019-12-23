Tratin Price Down 71.7% Over Last Week (TRAT)

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Tratin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu and EtherFlyer. Tratin has a market cap of $22.86 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tratin has traded down 71.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.19 or 0.06394597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00029926 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001857 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tratin Token Profile

Tratin (TRAT) is a token. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tratin is tratin.io

Buying and Selling Tratin

Tratin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tratin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tratin using one of the exchanges listed above.

