TOKPIE Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $28,769.00 and approximately $126.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,830,712 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

