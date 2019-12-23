THORChain (RUNE) Price Up 0.6% This Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, THORChain has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One THORChain token can currently be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a total market cap of $8.62 million and $523,937.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00181956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.01178632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00117174 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,696,150 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.