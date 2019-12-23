THORChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.66 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and $270,535.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,696,150 tokens. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

