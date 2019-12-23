THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0008

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. THEKEY has a market cap of $4.26 million and $4,211.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000126 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 257.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000690 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It launched on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,367,788,318 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LBank, LATOKEN, Coinrail, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

