TERA 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $381,373.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One TERA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE. TERA has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $381,373.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TERA has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00182283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.01174207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025526 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00118280 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

